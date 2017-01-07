Editorials



Mike Wilson:

Man of Year

It is way past time to revisit the Arkansas General Improvement Fund (aka GIF), the vast political scam run for nearly two decades by the Arkansas legislature at the expense of Arkansas taxpayers. Jacksonville's venerable dragon slayer, Mike Wilson, has been fighting and suing the racket for a more than a dozen years, with mixed success, but this week there was some reward.

[FULL TEXT]





Resolutions

by the book

Need something different to motivate and push forward resolutions for 2017?

[FULL TEXT]





End-of-year reflections

As we do every year's end, we find ourselves in a reflective mood, taking stock of our accomplishments, and maybe a few shortcomings, and looking forward to the year ahead.

[FULL TEXT]





Will it snow

Christmas?

Will it snow in Arkansas on Christmas Day?

[FULL TEXT]





Keeping the faith

under fire in Baghdad

This time of the year, Rep. Doug House (R-North Little Rock), a retired Army colonel, remembers serving in Iraq almost nine years ago and celebrating the holidays with Christian and Jewish American soldiers often under dangerous conditions.

[FULL TEXT]





Little girl tells Santa

her wish for Christmas

When my friend Jack Sallee was with the Jaycees in Fayetteville, they'd put an ad in the paper at Christmastime saying that for $2 you could have Santa come to your place.

[FULL TEXT]





Retracing history

to Budapest

Yuri Andropov, the former Soviet leader who made Vladimir Putin a lieutenant colonel in the KGB back in the 1970s, called in the Red Army tanks through my hometown in northeast Hungary in November 1956. Andropov, who was the Soviet ambassador to Budapest, was putting down a popular uprising that started a month earlier.

[FULL TEXT]





Assault on free speech

Donald Trump has been threatening to sue The New York Times for printing allegations that he groped several women going back 30 years.

[FULL TEXT]





Art of deal fading fast

for Trump

If the polls continue to show a widening lead for Hillary Clinton --- she's now 14 percent ahead --- there will be no art of the deal for Donald Trump this November.

[FULL TEXT]





Release medical records

Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump said this week they will release "detailed medical records" amid rumors about Hillary's health, especially in the wake of her near-fainting spell at Sunday's 9/11 ceremony in New York.

[FULL TEXT]





Trump visit to church

moving

Donald Trump made a carefully scripted visit last Saturday to Great Faith Ministries, a black church in Detroit, where he called for a new civil rights agenda to raise America's black population from a life of crime and poverty.

[FULL TEXT]

More newly discovered Evans music

The brilliant jazz pianist Bill Evans passed away at the age of 51 on Sept. 15, 1980, leaving behind an impressive body of recorded work from the mid-1950s until just a couple of weeks before his death.

[FULL TEXT]





Trump seen as quitting

Prominent Republicans are pressing Donald Trump to abandon his run for the presidency and let Michael Pence, his running mate, take over the top spot as the GOP standard bearer falls further behind Hillary Clinton with just 90 days to go till the election.

[FULL TEXT]





Mother recalls

end of horror

My 89-year-old mother spoke on Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday at the assisted-living facility in Florida where she lives. She spoke for 10 minutes about the horrors of the concentration camps, as did another survivor, a man who is a couple of years older than my mother.

[FULL TEXT]





Neighbor gets

out alive from

club shooting

Chris Hansen used to live in Jacksonville on Oak Street near The Leader before he moved to Orlando.

[FULL TEXT]





Fines seen

doubling

in Wynne

Wynne's city coffers are filling up since District Judge Joseph Boeckmann Jr. became the focus of a state investigation last fall over allegations that he was forgiving fines for sexual favors in his Cross County court in east Arkansas.

[FULL TEXT]





Holocaust ceremony

on LRAFB

A group of eighth graders from the Flightline Academy on Little Rock Air Force Base entered the Walters Community Center auditorium on Thursday morning for a Holocaust Remembrance Day service.

[FULL TEXT]



Huckabee, Rubio ---

now what?

Donald Trump, the billionaire real-estate developer and entrepreneur with a checkered past and raucous political rallies, is rapidly moving toward the Republican presidential nomination with a string of primary victories yesterday and on Super Tuesday. [FULL TEXT]



Another Grammy for Tony

Tony Bennett recently won another Grammy award --- his 18th --- in the best traditional pop vocal category for "The Silver Lining: The Songs of Jerome Kern" (RPM Records/Columbia). The octogenarian Bennett (he'll be 90 in August) is accompanied by the brilliant jazz pianists Bill Charlap and his wife, Rene Rosnes, who is the second pianist on "The Song Is You" and "Look for the Silver Lining." [FULL TEXT]



Man who stood up

to Castro

Eduardo Diaz was assigned to Little Rock Air Force Base in 1966 and has lived in Cabot most of the time since he left the Air Force in 1970. [FULL TEXT]





Millage hike

is needed

Jacksonville residents are fortunate that U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr., a brilliant jurist, is overseeing their move toward independence from the Pulaski County Special School District after decades of turmoil. [FULL TEXT]





Little girl tells Santa a wish for Christmas

When my friend Jack Sallee was with the Jaycees in Fayetteville, they'd put an ad in the paper at Christmastime saying that for $2 you could have Santa come to your place. [FULL TEXT]

Apocalypse

in an age of

daily terror

It didn't take long for another ISIS sympathizer to infiltrate the U.S. by way of Pakistan and Saudi Arabia and an online engagement arranged in terrorist heaven.

[FULL TEXT]





House returns $500

oil contribution

His loyalty is to Mayflower and not to ExxonMobil, legislator says.

[FULL TEXT]



Planting of tree

is symbol of hope

President Clinton on Friday helped dedicate a small sapling taken from the chestnut tree outside Anne Frank's window in Amsterdam and now planted in 11 cities in the U.S.

[FULL TEXT]



Base always on missions, target same

Commander says LRAFB a role model for others to emulate.

[FULL TEXT]





Next 60 years at LRAFB

Investment in runway proves base national asset, Brown says.

[FULL TEXT]





Colonel: Guards will get medals

Ceremony next week for airmen whose quick action prevented a potential massacre.

[FULL TEXT]





Deja vu: Refugees

from '50s to today

The scenes of Syrian refugees stranded last week at the two main train stations in Budapest brought back memories of the Hungarian revolution in 1956, when my family took a train from Budapest to the Austrian border in December ahead of the Soviet army that had crushed the uprising.

[FULL TEXT]





Lucille: mystery woman

solved

A marker at the Twist Plantation in Cross County commemorates a fire that broke out during a fight at a dance hall where B.B. King was playing with his band.

[FULL TEXT]





Musicians who made

stars shine

Legacy/Sony Entertain-ment has issued "Dylan, Cash and the Nashville Cats: A New Music City," a two-CD compilation to coincide with the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum's exhibition celebrating the music of several gifted studio musicians who backed not only Bob Dylan and Johnny Cash but many other stars who helped create the Nashville sound in the 1960s and beyond.

[FULL TEXT]





Lehoczky: A class act and witness to history

Istvan (Steve) Bela Lehoczky, the patriarch of the Hungarian-American community in Little Rock, passed away July 10 at the age of 82.

[FULL TEXT]

Pardons by Beebe

not as bad as Huck's

(This Nov. 15, 2014, political column won first place in the Arkansas Press Association's Better Newspaper contest for large weeklies.)

Gov. Mike Beebe has had a good record on pardons until this week, much better than Gov. Mike Huckabee, his predecessor.

[FULL TEXT]

The last time

King of Blues

sang at home

B.B. King, who passed away in his sleep in his Las Vegas home Thursday night at the age of 89, had been frail for years. Yet he kept performing until last fall, always willing to meet his fans and pose for pictures and sign autographs.

[FULL TEXT]





Mother recalls

end of horror

My 89-year-old mother spoke on Holocaust Remembrance Day on Thursday at the assisted-living facility in Florida where she lives. She spoke for 10 minutes about the horrors of the concentration camps, as did another survivor, a man who is a couple of years older than my mother.

[FULL TEXT]

Son of Delta:

Be a winner

Lloyd E. Shefsky is a retired international lawyer and entrepreneur who was born in Arkansas, raised in Chicago and is now semi-retired in Florida. He's still lecturing, consulting and writing books about living the American Dream through hard work, personal vision and playing by the rules.

[FULL TEXT]





Arkansas ain't ready

for reform

Paddy Bauler, who represented Chicago's 43rd Ward for 35 years, must be the patron saint of Arkansas legislators. [FULL TEXT]





Little girl tells Santa a wish for Christmas

When my friend Jack Sallee was with the Jaycees in Fayetteville, they'd put an ad in the paper at Christmastime saying that for $2 you could have Santa come to your place. [FULL TEXT]



Prison reform pushed

The Department of Correction wants $100 million for a new prison, but Sen. Eddie Joe Williams (R-Cabot) thinks that's a waste of money.

[FULL TEXT]





Pardons by Beebe

not as bad as Huck's

Gov. Mike Beebe has had a good record on pardons until this week, much better than Gov. Mike Huckabee, his predecessor.

[FULL TEXT]





Lennox, Hutcherson on Blue Note; Impulse back

Annie Lennox's new CD, "Nostalgia," from Blue Note includes a stunning version of "Strange Fruit," an anti-lynching song usually associated with Billie Holiday, who recorded it in 1937.

[FULL TEXT]





Is a life worth

a million dollars?

Almost half the parolees in Arkansas who serve a fraction of their sentences commit more crimes soon after they're freed.

[FULL TEXT]





Killer at our front door

Arron Lewis stood near the front door at The Leader one evening last month, and he knocked on the big glass window when he realized the door was locked.

[FULL TEXT]





Killer in Cabot's schools

3 times

Glen Martin Green, the killer serving a life sentence without parole, worked in Cabot schools three different times this year.

[FULL TEXT]





Cabot ends prison labor in schools

After a report here Saturday that a convicted murderer worked at Cabot Junior High North last week as a prison trustee, school officials decided Monday to ban prison labor in the district. [FULL TEXT]





Killer worked at Cabot school gym

A murderer who is serving a life sentence without parole was installing a wall mat this week at the Cabot Junior High North gym as part of a prison work-release program. [FULL TEXT]



When firm's comptroller

steals $1.1M

AGL Corp., the small Jacksonville manufacturer of laser equipment used for construction around the world, had been struggling for years. The company had trouble making a profit. There were layoffs and rumors about the plant shutting down. [FULL TEXT]



Genocide threatens minorities

A huge humanitarian disaster was unfolding last month while the western world and much of the media looked away. They focused on a tiny area on the Mediterranean controlled by a group of Moslem fanatics, who have held their own people hostage while provoking another senseless war with Israel. [FULL TEXT]





Strategy put own people in line of fire